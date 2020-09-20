1/1
Theresia Sauerwein Shelley
1928 - 2020
Shelley
THERESIA SAUERWEIN SHELLEY
September 24, 1928 September 13, 2020
Our beautiful, vivacious, and spunky mom, Theresia Sauerwein Shelley, went to be with the Lord on Sept 13, 2020, 11 days short of her 92nd birthday.
Mom was born in Augsburg Germany 9-24-1928, and led a fascinating life. Her dad was one of the co-pilots on the Hindenburg and Graf Zeppelin. Her teen years all took place during a war, and post war she met our Dad, Markham Shelley, who was part of the U.S. occupation forces. Both us children were born in Germany as they spent the next 3 decades of his career living all across the US, and in Germany 5x. Once she settled in Colorado Springs for good she took up residential real estate, her success there allowed the acquisition of rental properties for retirement income, and time away whenever she wanted to hit the ski slopes. Mom was an athlete at heart, and loved skiing and swimming the most (competing in the Sr Olympics for years, and a volunteer guide for the vision impaired skiers). Both activities took her into her 80's. She will be remembered forever for her laughter, wit, spirit, tenacity, grit, and her calm survival techniques that served her well in life's hardships.
She is proceeded in death by her husbands Mark Shelley and Ken Swaim, parents Maria (Sauerwein) and her stepdad Karl Nagel Sr., and her beloved brother Karl Nagel Jr. She is survived by her daughters Linda Shelley, and Barbara (Mike) Johnston of Atlanta Ga., grandson Josh (Heather) Johnston of Santa Monica Ca., and beloved great granddaughter Charlotte "Charlie" Johnston (also of Santa Monica).
Due to Covid there will be no service, but the family will spread her ashes in the ocean (her favorite spot on earth) at a future date safe for us to gather. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in her memory to mom's favorite charity St Jude Children's Hospital, or Special Olympics.



Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
