Dalsaso, Sr., M.D.After graduating from St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1963, he married Elaine Rowley, and embarked on a stint as a flight surgeon in the Air Force before returning to St. Louis to complete his training in ear, nose and throat surgery. In 1970, Tom and Elaine moved their young family to Colorado Springs where he started private practice which continued until his retirement in 2017. Along the way he married his beloved Rosemary Ranney in 1980, was a wonderful dad to 4 children and 2 stepsons, and fabulous grandpa to his grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph; and wife, Rosemary.THOMAS A. DALSASO, SR., M.D.June 3, 1936September 16, 2020Heaven took delivery of an extraordinary one-of-a-kind angel with a twinkle in his eye on the morning of September 16. Born June 3, 1936, "Dr. D." was born to Joseph and Ella Hannan Dalsaso. Along with his twin brother William "Bill" and big brother Joe, Tom was raised in Detroit during the post-war era, attended Catholic schools and worked hard. While attending the University of Detroit, he decided he wanted to be a doctor.Tom was a talented and jovial man. Quick with a joke or story and a friend to all, he was a Colorado Springs legend amongst those who knew him. There are countless stories of his adventures with his many friends over the years; from neighbors, colleagues, and the organizations he belonged to, particularly the El Paso Club, Colorado Springs Country Club and the Broadmoor Golf Club. He loved being with family, golfing, traveling, gambling, fishing, football, and the Pikes Peak Range Ride. His children's best memories include annual summer road trip vacations throughout the West listening to Neil Diamond, then later, road trips to deliver them to college in the Fall, or to new homes across the country. His family and his Catholic faith were foremost in his life, underpinning the hope that was constant and contagious. Tom lived life with his "pedal to the metal" and wasted little time during his 84 years. He will never be forgotten by those whose lives were touched by him as a physician, friend or family member.Tom is survived by his brother, Bill (Jane); daughters, Kathleen Mitchler (John) and Megan Dalsaso; sons, Thomas Dalsaso, Jr. (Colleen) and Timothy Dalsaso (Diane); stepsons, Bruce Ranney (Carmen), Stuart Ranney (Laura); and twelve grandchildren.Tom would discourage much grieving for his loss and prefer his friends get to church, stay eternally hopeful, and love their families as tribute to him and what he stood for in his amazing life. Of course a little Jack Daniels or a dry gin martini to toast him is also encouraged. He was a heck of a man and will be sorely missed.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, 228 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 or Pikes Peak Range Ride Foundation, P.O. Box 507, Colorado Springs, CO 80901-0758.A private family funeral service will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church.