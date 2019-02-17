Linn, JR.
THOMAS "TOM" A. LINN, JR.
January 9, 1933 November 30, 2018
Thomas A. Linn Jr. of Vancouver Washington passed away November 30 2018 at Ray Hickey Hospice House.
He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on 01-09-1933 son of T.A. Linn and Helen Ebb Linn.
Tom attended Colorado College, University of Illinois, and University of Arizona and graduated with a PHD in Chemistry. Among other companies he worked for were Kennecott Corporation in Salt Lake City and Crown Zellerbach/James River in Camas Washington. He was an inveterate golfer, animal lover and computer visitor.
Tom will be sorely missed by his wife of 36 years Sheila, dog Tuffy, his nephew, grandniece and grandnephew as well as multiple cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister Marjorie Averill.
Memorial Services have been held.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019