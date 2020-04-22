Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Alfred Arnold. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS ALFRED ARNOLD

September 7, 1935 April 18, 2020

Thomas Alfred Arnold (T.A.) was born in Philadelphia, PA, on September 7, 1935, to Joseph Rogers Arnold and Susan Barnett Arnold. He grew up in Connecticut and Florida, and graduated from the University of Florida with a Business degree in economics and transportation. During his college years, he served two years in the U.S.

After his railroad years, TA joined Bannock Development Corporation in Pocatello, ID, to promote economic growth and business development in Bannock County. As a result of his success in bringing several large employers to Pocatello, TA was asked by then Governor Phillip E. Batt of Idaho, to serve on his cabinet as Idaho Director of Commerce. TA retired to live in Colorado Springs, CO, having fallen in love with the city during his army years.

During his retirement, TA served on the Colorado Springs Utility Advisory Board as Chairman for two terms (8 years), and was an active member of World Affairs Council while restoring his 1895 adobe home with his wife, Judy. He loved country music and attending performances at The Western Jubilee Warehouse in Colorado Springs.

Among his many friends and acquaintances, TA was known for his intellect, wit, curiosity and kindness.

T.A. was predeceased by his brother, Joseph R. Arnold, in 2005, and is survived by his wife, Judy Wyatt Arnold, his children, Lorraine Arnold Segedie (Wayne) of Castle Rock, CO, Claire Arnold Froehlich of Littleton, CO, Valerie Arnold Higgins (Mike) of Thornton, CO, his step children, Christopher Wyatt Tippie of Crested Butte, CO, and Kathryn Tippie Bridgford (Eric) of Carpinteria, CA, and seven wonderful Grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. A celebration of life will be scheduled for late summer.





Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020

