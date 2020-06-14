LaRoyTom was born October 13, 1935 in Detroit Michigan, to Herbert and Stella LaRoy. He attended Michigan State studying engineering, he loved everything Spartan, and especially loved wearing his Spartan ball caps and socks and flying the Spartan Flag. Tom worked as an Electrical Engineer at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan for 40 years. After retirement he and Ellie moved to Colorado Springs to spend time with his beloved grandkids. They were avid downhill and cross country skiers, loved camping and, traveling, and enjoying time away in their motor home. He also adored his Lab, Laika.October 13, 1935 May 23, 2020THOMAS CHARLES LAROYThomas Charles LaRoy, 84, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, went home to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was surrounded by his loved ones at home. He fought a good battle for many years. We praise God for 84 well lived years!Tom is survived by his wife Ellie of 60 glorious years, daughter Cindy (Steve) Young, son Doug (Lisa) LaRoy, grandchildren Ryan (Heather) LaRoy, Kristen LaRoy and great grandchild Lilly Elyse LaRoy, whom he got to meet at 1 month old. He is also survived by his younger sister Kathleen (Ralph) Shiplett and many other loving nieces and nephews and extended family.In his free time, Tom was active in Kiwanis, an avid photographer, woodworking, electronics, his train set, along with stamp and coin collecting. He loved his God and his church and spent 50 dedicated years in church choirs. He was a family man with a bigger than life heart, a stranger to no one, friend to many, and a loving father, husband and papa.A special thank you to the people at Abode Hospice in Colorado Springs, for the loving care and support given to Tom and the family during his final days. Also sincere gratitude to his caregivers from Brightstar, who helped with the day-to-day care he required.The family is planning a private service in Michigan some time in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Canine Companions for Independence PO BOX 4568 Oceanside, CA 92057; Please write Tom LaRoy on the memo of the check.Online Condolences: