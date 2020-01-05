Stanley
THOMAS "TOM" CHARLES STANLEY
February 27, 1944 January 1, 2020
Thomas "Tom" Charles Stanley died at home in Colorado Springs, Colorado on January 1, 2020. Tom was born February 27, 1944 in Jackson, Michigan to Marce and Dorotha (Zantop), both deceased. Tom spent his career as a telephone technician in Florida and Colorado. He enjoyed cars, family vacations, the weather and working puzzles. Tom is survived by his wife of 49 years, Veronica (Stoehr), his daughters Karen and Debra (m.Fairchild), and his six grandchildren, Xavier, Alexander, Noah, Parker, James and Jacob. He is also survived by his siblings Ronald, Gary, and Mary. He is predeceased by his sister, Judy.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020