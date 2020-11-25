AshleyTHOMAS "TOMMY" CLYDE ASHLEYAugust 19, 1943November 19, 2020Thomas "Tommy" Clyde Ashley, age 77, passed away on November 19, 2020 at his home in Colorado Springs, CO while under hospice. He is survived by sister, Judith A. Orr (Don), niece, Terri Dorcas (David), great niece, Tiffany Daffron (Ben and their children Addison and Luke) and great nephew, Chase Quant, canine companion Lana and also his ex-wife and dear friend Jan of San Antonio, TX. Tommy also leaves behind his beloved cat Sheba. Tommy was born in Canandaigua, New York to Dorothy E. Phillips Ashley and Howard E. Ashley on August 19, 1943. The family moved to Fort Lyon, Colorado in the late 40's. Tommy eventually would attend Saint John's Military Academy where he graduated with honors. A few days short of his discharge from military service, Tommy was called to duty in Vietnam and he entered service through the buddy system with his cousin, Billy Ashley. Tommy served his country with great pride. When he came home to Colorado, Tommy went to CSU for a couple of years before returning to Colorado Springs. Tommy enjoyed travel and fishing, but most of all his family. He and his father had many fishing stories both local as well as distant. They enjoyed marlin fishing in Mazatln, in fact they even saw John Wayne on one trip. Tommy worked for several wonderful local bars and restaurants (Hofs Hut, Golden Dragon, Golden B and Dos Banditos to name a few) often alongside his sister Judy. He and his sister had an amazing friendship and love for each other. Tommy's sister Judy continued to take amazing care of her brother after their mother passed away in 2011. His father Howard passed away in April of 1983. In the last few weeks Kathy along with others from New Century Hospice were there to help, the family truly appreciates them so much. Tommy will be cremated, and his final resting place will be with his parents inurned at the Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum in Colorado Springs. There will be no services. If you would like to make a donation, please donate to the Humane Society of Colorado Springs.