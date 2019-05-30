Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holt Family Funeral Home 806 E. Macon Avenue Canon City , CO 81212 (719)-275-4113 Viewing 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Holt Family Funeral Home 806 E. Macon Avenue Canon City , CO 81212 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Lakeside Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Alston

He joined the Navy in 1952 and was an Aviation Electronics Technician First Class. The couple lived in numerous places all over the United States.

Tom enjoyed working in the yard and tinkering in his greenhouse where he grew many special flowers. He enjoyed his K-9 companions and loved a fine or cheap cigar. Dad was always up for a story session or two about his days spent flying all over the world while in the Navy.

THOMAS E. ALSTON

August 14, 1934 May 25, 2019

Thomas E. Alston died May 25, 2019. He was born August 14, 1934 in Colorado Springs, to Thomas R. and Edna (Skinner) Alston.

He married his high school sweetheart, Janice R. (Goins) Alston on Dec. 27, 1952. They were married for 56 years until her death Dec. 2008.

Tom retired from the Navy in 1974 after 22 years of service. After his military service the family moved back to Colorado where they owned and operated The Rocky Mt. Grocery Store in Florence, CO. The business closed in 1978. He then went to work for the Colorado Department of Corrections from where he later retired. Tom also "moonlighted" as a TV repairman and owned Tom's Twidget TV repair shop in Florence, CO.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Lesher; son, Zachary "Scott" (Sheilla) Alston; grandchildren, Stephanie (Javier) Reyes, Matthew Prater, Chad(Amber Derryberry) Lesher, Morgan (Ashley Gleb) Lesher, Shalina (Brandon) Barlow, Zachary K. Alston; great-grandchildren, Michael and Brandon Hooks, Christopher "Topher" Larson-Prater, Chelsea and Mackenzie Barlow; sisters, Thelma Kimberlin, Grace Tamlin, and Rita Willey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jan; parents; son, Marc K. Alston, daughter, Cynthia R. Prater, grandson, Christopher J. Prater, two sisters and a brother.

Viewing will be 9:30AM-10:30AM on Friday, May 31, 2019, Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Avenue, Canon City, CO followed by a graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery at 11:00AM.

Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences,





