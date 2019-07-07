Hopson
THOMAS E. HOPSON
May 9, 1929 - July 2, 2019
Thomas Edward Hopson was born May 9, 1929 in Dow, OK to Willie and Hazel Hopson. He proudly served 27-1/2 years in the U. S. Army, was in the Korean Conflict and had two tours in Vietnam, as well as various stateside assignments. In 1951 while stationed in Japan, Thomas met the love of his life, Shinako (Nancy) Kobayashi. They were married June 12, 1951. After retiring from the U. S. Army in 1972, Thomas worked for and also retired from ITT and the Colorado Springs Auto Auction.
Thomas loved listening and dancing to soul and Motown music and enjoyed watching westerns or "shoot-em ups" as he called them and war movies. He had a generous heart, was very protective of his family and lived by the phrase, "If you are going to do something, do it right the first time."
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two brothers, Willie Hopson Jr., and Winfred Kidd. He is survived by his three children, Patricia Riley (Ricardo), Elaine Kizzie, and Timothy Hopson (Gaynol); three grandchildren (Tanya Flores, Michael Hopson (Korissa) and Thomas Hopson) and one great grandchild, Jordan Flores; siblings Ernest Hopson (Frances) and Billie Jean Claxton; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation 1:00 p.m. followed by Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home.
Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019