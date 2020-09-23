Kaczynski
THOMAS EDWARD KACZYNSKI
November 6, 1943 September 15, 2020
Better known by many as TomSki, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in the comfort of his home with loved ones by his side. He was born on November 6, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan the son of Harry and Christine (Ogrodowicz) Kaczynski. While in Detroit he worked for Chrysler Motor Company as a machinist. In 1968 he joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs and served two years with a final rank of Sp 5 E5 and received numerous commendations. From 1971-1999 he was married to Marsha Schendzielos. They welcomed their daughter, Kristy to the world in 1978. Tom was dedicated to Safeway for 35 years and held various positions within the company. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, shooting pool, playing poker, trips to Cripple Creek and making others laugh with his great sense of humor. He was a member of the EastSide Eagles #3260. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by brothers, Harry (Sonny) Kaczynski and John Webler, sister Patricia Kaczynski, and niece Raime Denson. Tom is survived by his sister Bernice (Paul) Mastej of Marine City, Mich., his daughter Kristy (Marty) Zulkoski of Windsor, CO, his grandchildren Abigail and Colin Zulkoski, among many other family members and friends. A private service and inurnment is planned for immediate family. In lieu of flowers and memorial donations, please consider Tom's wishes by contributing to his grandchildren's future education in his honor, by using the following link: www.gofundme.com/f/TomSki-Memorial