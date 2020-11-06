1/2
Thomas Edward Shelton
1933 - 2020
Shelton
THOMAS EDWARD SHELTON
05/05/1933 - 10/30/2020
Retired U.S. Army Veteran Thomas Edward Shelton pass on 30 October 2020 after a brief illness. Thomas was a Korean Conflict Veteran serving the U.S. Army for 24 years, followed by 16 years of service at the Air Force Academy as a civil servant. He was a life member of VFW Post 3917 and had served as the National Deputy Chief of Staff, VFW District 5 Commander and Commander of VFW Post 3917. He was preceded in death by his parents James Monroe and Lucy Baldwin Shelton, siblings James, Jason, Pauline and Annie Shelton, Rosa Vanhoozier, Edna Addington, Rachel Custis and grandson Thomas Edward Shelton II.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of over 62 years Erna Auguste Shelton, three sons Gary, James and Willy Shelton, two daughters Doris and Kathryn Shelton, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Burial at Pikes Peak National Cemetery on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2pm.




Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020.
