Thomas Everett Salmon
THOMAS EVERETT SALMON Febraury 21, 1928 August 1, 2020 Thomas Everett Salmon, 92, passed away on August 1, 2020 at a local hospital surrounded in love by his family. Tom was born on February 21, 1928 in Wichita, KS to Dorothy Mae and Thomas Everett Salmon, Sr. His childhood was spent in Wichita until his family moved to Pueblo, CO for a brief time in 1940. Returning to Wichita as a young teenager, Tom served in the Navy from 1945 - 1949 and following his enlistment, returned to Wichita to work at Boeing. Tom married Darleen Williams on December 24, 1950 in Wichita, and they moved to Colorado in 1956. On April 1, 1957, Tom started Security Garbage Company with a handshake agreement. That agreement with the Sproul family led to an occupation that spanned 24 years and created a second company, Waste Systems, Inc., which is still thriving today. In 2004 Tom married Joy (Whisinnand). In lieu of flowers, Tom has asked for memorial contributions to be sent to the Security Fire Department or the Security Fire Department Women's Auxiliary (400 Security Blvd., Security, CO. 80911). A private family memorial service will be held. We hope to hold a reception in the near future for extended family, friends and community members. We will live stream the service, please go to the Widefield Community Bible Church Facebook page @ 10 am MST on August 15, 2020.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2020.
