Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas F. Brereton. View Sign

Brereton

Tom was gregarious, an avid golfer, reader, and an amateur radio "ham". He collected hundreds of CQ cards from contacts around the world and continued his hobby well into his 80s. He was also compassionate - one of his last acts of kindness was letting a meowing kitten into his apartment during the most recent blizzard in Colorado Springs. Although he knew he couldn't keep it, he fed it and let it stay until the bad weather passed.

March 31, 1927 March 31, 2019

THOMAS F. BRERETON

The Rev. Thomas F. Brereton passed away March 31, 2019, his 92nd birthday. "Tom" was born in Rochester, NY. He and twin sister, Lee, were an "April Fools" surprise for his parents, Frederick and Charlotte, and his elder sister, Muriel. He grew up in Paterson, NJ. After brief service in the Pacific near the end of World War II, he attended West Virginia Wesleyan College, where he met his future wife, Alma "Sue" Hammond. After graduation the couple moved to Evanston, IL, where Tom pursued a Master of Divinity degree at Garrett Theological Seminary. After graduation, he had parishes in White Cloud, MI and Albany, Cohoes, and Troy, NY. In 1959, Tom was ordained as an Episcopal priest and joined the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, where he attained progressive ranks while serving at numerous installations around the U.S., France, Germany, Korea, and Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star for exemplary service in Vietnam. Tom dedicated himself to hospital chaplaincy and serving military church communities until he left the Army in 1972. He continued to serve in the Army Reserve and eventually retired with the rank of Colonel. His military career was followed by dedicated and honored work in parish ministry at St. John's Episcopal Church in Richfield Springs, NY and St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Morganton, NC.

When he retired from the priesthood he and Sue moved to Security, CO, where the family had previously lived and was active in the church family of St. Raphael's Episcopal Church. He and Sue re-engaged with St. Raphael's, where Tom often assisted with services and church events. He was also a fill-in priest for churches around the state for a number of years.

While he was able, he also loved to travel. After his beloved wife of 57 years passed away in 2008, he later married Gloria Guinn, who survives him. He is also survived by his children, Todd Brereton (Lori Muntz), Susan Miner (Alan), and Lisa Ward (Bill) and two grandsons, Benjamin and Jacob Ward, of whom he was very proud.

Funeral service with military honors will be held Saturday, April 6, at 1pm at St. Raphael's Episcopal Church, 802 Leta Drive, Security, CO.







BreretonTom was gregarious, an avid golfer, reader, and an amateur radio "ham". He collected hundreds of CQ cards from contacts around the world and continued his hobby well into his 80s. He was also compassionate - one of his last acts of kindness was letting a meowing kitten into his apartment during the most recent blizzard in Colorado Springs. Although he knew he couldn't keep it, he fed it and let it stay until the bad weather passed.March 31, 1927 March 31, 2019THOMAS F. BRERETONThe Rev. Thomas F. Brereton passed away March 31, 2019, his 92nd birthday. "Tom" was born in Rochester, NY. He and twin sister, Lee, were an "April Fools" surprise for his parents, Frederick and Charlotte, and his elder sister, Muriel. He grew up in Paterson, NJ. After brief service in the Pacific near the end of World War II, he attended West Virginia Wesleyan College, where he met his future wife, Alma "Sue" Hammond. After graduation the couple moved to Evanston, IL, where Tom pursued a Master of Divinity degree at Garrett Theological Seminary. After graduation, he had parishes in White Cloud, MI and Albany, Cohoes, and Troy, NY. In 1959, Tom was ordained as an Episcopal priest and joined the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, where he attained progressive ranks while serving at numerous installations around the U.S., France, Germany, Korea, and Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star for exemplary service in Vietnam. Tom dedicated himself to hospital chaplaincy and serving military church communities until he left the Army in 1972. He continued to serve in the Army Reserve and eventually retired with the rank of Colonel. His military career was followed by dedicated and honored work in parish ministry at St. John's Episcopal Church in Richfield Springs, NY and St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Morganton, NC.When he retired from the priesthood he and Sue moved to Security, CO, where the family had previously lived and was active in the church family of St. Raphael's Episcopal Church. He and Sue re-engaged with St. Raphael's, where Tom often assisted with services and church events. He was also a fill-in priest for churches around the state for a number of years.While he was able, he also loved to travel. After his beloved wife of 57 years passed away in 2008, he later married Gloria Guinn, who survives him. He is also survived by his children, Todd Brereton (Lori Muntz), Susan Miner (Alan), and Lisa Ward (Bill) and two grandsons, Benjamin and Jacob Ward, of whom he was very proud.Funeral service with military honors will be held Saturday, April 6, at 1pm at St. Raphael's Episcopal Church, 802 Leta Drive, Security, CO. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close