WarrenTHOMAS FRANK WARRENApril 20, 1944 - August 21, 2019Thomas Frank Warren, who was born to Melvin and Jean Warren in St. George, Utah, on April 20, 1944. He has gone to be with our Lord on August 21, 2019. He passed peacefully in his home in Woodland Park. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, sister, Vicki, and his mother and father.He enlisted in the USMC in 1964 and served 4 years, with one tour in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, Tom moved his family to Woodland Park, Colorado, and was employed by the local phone company, where he worked for 33 years as a cable repairman, before retiring. For most of his life, he was an avid hunter and an able craftsman of many trades.He is survived by his three beloved children: Lisa (Steve), Nick (Jenn), and Josh (Kari). Loving grandfather of, Colin (Olivia), Erin (Peter), Megan (Steven), Nicholas, Justin, and Logan. Tom was also the cherished brother of his two sisters, Carol and Kristi (Keith). Tom will be well-loved and greatly missed by the many people he touched during his life.Burial will take place at Fort Logan, Cemetery Denver, CO. on September 10th, 2019 at 2 p.m. Please visit: www.MountainMemorial