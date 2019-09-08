Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Frank Warren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS FRANK WARREN

April 20,1944 August 21, 2019

Thomas Frank Warren who was born to Melvin and Jean Warren in St. George, Utah on April 20,1944. He has gone to be with our Lord on August 21, 2019. He passed peacefully in his home in Woodland Park. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, sister Vicki, and his mother and father.

He enlisted in the USMC in 1964 and served 4 years with one tour in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, Tom moved his family to Woodland Park, Colorado, and was employed by the local phone company where he worked for 33 years as a cable repairman before retiring. For most of his life, he was an avid hunter and an able craftsman of many trades.

He is survived by his three beloved children: Lisa (Steve), Nick (Jenn), and Josh (Kari). Loving grandfather of Colin (Olivia), Erin (Peter), Megan (Steven), Nicholas, Justin, and Logan. Tom was also the cherished brother of his two sisters Carol and Kristi (Keith). Tom will be well-loved and greatly missed by the many people he touched during his life.

Burial will take place at Fort Logan Cemetery, Denver, CO on September 10th, 2019 at 2 p.m.







