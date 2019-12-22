Michaels
THOMAS G. MICHAELS
December 10, 2019
Tom passed away peacefully at the age of 81 with his wife by his side on December 10th.
He went to be with the Lord and his loved ones in heaven.
Tom is preceded in death by his mother and father, John and Shirley Michaels.
He is survived by his wife Jan; his sister, Pat (Phil) Reusswig; his four children, Pam, Mark
(Barbara), Teri (Scott), and Shelly (Gordie); nine (9) Grandchildren, nine (9) great grandchildren; and, dear to our family, Donna and John.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please check his story at www.cappadonafh.com
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019