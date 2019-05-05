Moore
THOMAS G. MOORE
April 10, 1949
April 25, 2019
Tom was a Colorado Native, having been born and reared in Florence, Colorado.
He served in the US Navy as a Radio Operator during the Viet Nam War. Upon completion of service he attended Western State College where he majored in both Business and Sociology. He began working for the State of Colorado in Gunnison, Colorado for Job Services. He was transferred to Colorado Springs in 1981 and remained here until he retired in 2007.
Tom enjoyed golfing, reading and spending time with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by both parents, John and Josephine Moore, and two sisters, Sabina Zedack and Elvera Sober. He is survived by siblings, John Moore and Judy of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Pat Garnand and Don, Pueblo West, Colorado, Raymond Moore and Mary, Louisville, Colorado, Juanita Moore Brehm and Jim, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mary Jo Crockett and David, Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Robert Moore and Colleen, Florence, Colorado, as well as many nephews and nieces.
Private service to be held at a later date.
Online condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019