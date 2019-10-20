Thomas J. Owens Jr. (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID
83714
(208)-853-3131
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunrise Church
2655 Briargate Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO
Obituary
October 12, 2019
Owens Jr., Thomas "Tom" J., 70 of Kuna, formerly of Colorado Springs passed away on October 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held on October 23, 2019 at 10:00 am, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at Bowman Funeral located at 10254 W. Carlton Bay Garden City, Idaho with military honors to follow at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held on November 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sunrise Church located at 2655 Briargate Blvd Colorado Springs, Colorado. To read the full obituary please go to www.bowmanfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
