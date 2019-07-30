Conde
THOMAS JOHN COND
November 3, 1949 - June 22, 2019
Thomas John Conde was born November 3, 1949 and died June 22, 2019. He was a complex man born about 300 years too late for his tastes. A cowboy, a roughneck, a trucker, a craftsman, a re-enactor of the French and Indian War period, and a textile artist. As a talented finger weaver, or "fancy braider" as he would say, his pieces are prized by the reenacting community and his replicas of native pieces hang in museums.
Tom loved the open road and was always looking forward to seeing what was over the next rise. He made it over the last one on his terms, as always.
Tom is predeceased by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. RL Conde and a grandson, Wilson James Craddock. He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Matt) Craddock and Hunter (Jeanette) Conde, four grandchildren, Dylan and Parker Craddock and Evie and Harrison Conde, all of Colorado Springs and his sisters, Ann (Ken) Gillis and Mary (Chic) Childs of Denver. Tom is also survived by the many friends in his reenacting family who will certainly raise a passel of cups to his memory.
Special thanks to Tom's dear friends, Mike and Crista Delp and Tom Maxwell, for their steadfast support of Tom throughout his illness and final journey.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Contemporary Longrifle Association, P.O. Box 2247, Staunton, VA 24402.
Published in The Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019