RishavyTHOMAS JOHN RISHAVYAugust 14, 1968 September 14, 2020Thomas John Rishavy, 52, died September 14, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.He was born August 14, 1968 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to John Joseph and Jeanene Frances (Burke) Rishavy.Tom was a financial representative.Tom was a fine man and a loving father of two sons. He was an avid sports enthusiast and had a particular love for baseball. Tom himself was a very good athlete and an all star football player in high school. He is survived by his wife, Julie Ann Rishavy; sons, Giovanni Thomas Rishavy and Dario Joseph Rishavy; his parents, John and Jeanene Rishavy; brothers, Kevin (Lynne) Rishavy, David (Jeanette) Rishavy, and Daniel (Jennifer) Rishavy; and sister, Carolyn (Jerry) Barth.Tom will forever be in our hearts.Rosary, 10:30AM, Memorial Mass immediately following, 11:00AM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2650 Parish View, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919.Inurnment, Mount St. Francis Cemetery Columbarium, 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919.