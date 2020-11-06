County

THOMAS "TOM" L COUNTY

June 29, 1940 November 2, 2020

Thomas County, 80, the rock and heart of his devoted family, claimed his victory with our gracious Lord on November 2, 2020. Our completely wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was born in Sterling, Colorado to Vura Irene Squier and Sidney Lester County. His father's army career took their family to live in Germany, Washington and several other places around the US. Papa's commitment to his loved ones surely began as the eldest brother to his sister Sydra County, who preceded him in death, and is survived by his brother James County of Crete, NE.

In 1961, Sydra introduced Tom to her beauty schoolmate, Karen Nipp, who became the love and devotion of his life. Tom was working at the Colorado Springs Parks Department but soon took the opportunity to join the Colorado Springs Fire Department. We proudly watched him rise to the rank of Captain. He created a comradery with his fellow firefighters which continued to be important to him as he always tried to go to as many retired firefighter functions as possible. After retirement, he worked at Keepsake's Packrats Estate Sales, where all of the regulars adored him.

Tom & Karen County (who survives) blessed their children, grands and greats with one of life's greatest gifts, an incredibly strong and loving family. They are loved by their children: Sid (Linda) County, Elizabeth (Jim) Marrs, Alan (Alicia) County and Elen (Aaron) Gorrell. Tom and Karen enjoyed watching their grandchildren: Zachary (Jaime) Gorrell, Matt & Alex Gorrell, Amber (Travis) Heald, Tommy County, James (Desirea), Amanda (Bubba) Sosby, Megan Gomez, Jacob and Rachel Marrs, Reese (Christina) Buster. They also love their great grandchildren: Connor, Areiana, Sophia and AJ Marrs, Angelo, Karina, Amelio, Bella Vi and Jazmina Gomez, Gabriella, Addison and Bubba Sosby, Harper and Claire Buster and Ryker Noack-Gorrell.

This strong family, not by chance, but directly due to our Dad's tireless commitment and sincere concern for each and every family member. Tom County was a man ahead of his time. He wasn't afraid to watch any child, even a baby, all day and as often as needed. He picked up all of the grandkids every Wednesday and took them to the "Snack Store." The cousins would play until their parents would converge for the weekly or bi-weekly dinner together.

Our adorable Papa enjoyed a lifelong enthusiasm for steam locomotives and model railroading. He was a member of the club that ran the scale model of Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek at Miramont Castle in Manitou for several years. He loved all sports especially football (Go Broncos!), Colorado sports teams and his kid's pool team and grandson's sports teams. He also enjoyed coin collecting, his daily newspaper, jazz music, classic radio programs, hunting and science fiction books and movies. We called him The Dogmaster as all dogs everywhere loved him and he would pet them or hold them, no matter what. He also served as a trustee and usher at the church, as well as volunteering for many things at Immanuel Lutheran Church and School.

Come join us in celebrating the glorious life of Tom. The memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 7th at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Instead of flowers, please donate to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Radio Ministry.







