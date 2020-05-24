Warren, Jr
THOMAS "TOM" L. WARREN, JR
April 2020
Thomas L. Warren, Jr. (Tom), 66, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Southern Colorado in late April 2020. A Kentucky native, he graduated from Seneca High School in Louisville, and was selected to attend The United States Military Academy Preparatory School in Ft. Belvoir, VA. He went on to graduate from the University of Louisville, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science Degrees. In 1980, Tom relocated with his family to Lawton, Oklahoma after accepting his first post-graduate position with the Department of Defense at Fort Sill. In 1983, Tom and his family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. He held various professional positions and titles during his tenure with the Department of Defense at Fort Carson. His civil service career ended with his retirement in 2011. He remained engaged in numerous local and national environmental and wildlife projects and organizations. As a certified wildlife biologist, environmentalist and conservationist, his personal and professional accomplishments span decades.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his parents, Thomas "Lee" and Joan Warren; his three loving children: Benjamin, Jessica and Joshua (Belinda) Warren and their mother, Patricia Warren Stephenson. Affectionately known as "Pa", he also leaves behind his nine beloved grandchildren: Savannah, Anthony, Hunter, Carli, Miron, Logan, Evan, Avery, and Owen; his siblings: Necia Flechler (Jim), Melinda Miller, Angie King (Dan), Bill Warren (Jenny), Joel Warren (Laurie), USMC SgtMaj (Ret) Ken Warren (Helen), numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and his faithful canine companion, Sam. He was preceded in death by his brother Jimmy (Robyn, dec) and his brother-in-law Bobby Miller.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation made in Tom's memory can be submitted to the National Military Fish and Wildlife Association, c/o Russ Lawrence, 7290 Weiner St., Bldg 383, Hill AFB, Utah, 84056 or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020.