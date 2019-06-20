Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Michael Spillane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS MICHAEL SPILLANE

September 16, 1947 June 16, 2019

Thomas Michael Spillane was born on September 16, 1947, at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington D.C. to parents John Henry Spillane and Margaret Mary Ruddy Spillane. Tom passed away suddenly from wounds sustained from a fall on Fathers Day, June 16, 2019, in St. George, UT. He was a 1965 graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, OH, and a graduate of Troy State University in Alabama. He married Brenda Whitaker of San Diego, CA, on December 19, 1970, and they loved each other through 49 years of marriage and a 21-year military career with the Army. The Spillane's have 12 children, 60 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Tom is preceded in death by his parents and younger brothers, Patrick and Anthony. He lived on this earth and lives still as an eternal optimist. A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2750 Melissa Drive in Colorado Springs, CO, Sunday evening, June 23, 2019, at 7pm.





Published in The Gazette from June 20 to June 23, 2019

