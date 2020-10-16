1/1
Thomas R Cooke
1957 - 2020
THOMAS R. COOKE
September 6, 1957 May 28, 2020

Thomas Roger Cooke crossed the holy veil into Heaven after a 2 year battle with esophageal cancer.

Tom's number one priority was always his wife, Lynda and his daughter, Christina. He would always put their needs above his own, and loved them completely and unconditionally. Thomas was a lifelong learner and graduated with honors in 2017, earning a Master's in Cyber Security. He was a systems engineer at Raytheon.

Tom is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lynda, his daughter Christina, his cats: Charlie, Lily, and Benny, and his grandcats: Noah and Toby.

Tom was a member of Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Colorado Springs. Services TBD.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020.
