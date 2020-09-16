THOMAS R. SPECHT
March 11, 1956 September 7, 2020
Thomas R. Specht, 64, of Woodland Park, CO. passed away September 7, 2020. He was born in Alliance, Ohio. Thomas attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Louisville, OH. He was a graduate of Ohio Institute of Technology in Columbus, Ohio with a degree in Engineering and he received his Masters from Colorado Technology University.
Loving husband and best friend of Kathryn A. Sedlachek. He will be remembered and greatly missed by all who knew him. Son of the late Robert R. Specht and Elizabeth (Haidet) Specht. Tom was brother to the late James Specht; Richard (Linda) Specht of Grand Junction, CO; Kenneth Specht of Atwater, OH; Kathleen Elliot, Dover, DE; Robert D. (Tonya) Specht, Mogadore, OH; and Suzanne (Lou) Gilster, Monument, CO. Loving uncle to Eric Gilster, Valdez, AK; Lauren Gilster, Colorado Springs, CO; Lindsay Specht, Grand Junction, CO; and Amanda Smoot, Dover, DE. He will also be missed by his black goldendoodle Alejandro.
Thomas was an engineer in the computer technology field for multiple firms throughout the United States including Apple, Digital, Cray Computer, and Luminous Networks. In his current position Tom was a Hardware Program Manager with Data Direct Networks in Colorado Springs. Tom was a mentor to fellow employees and inspired his colleagues to do their best.
He had a passion for motorcycle riding (competing in the Pike's Peak International Hill Climb was an annual favorite), winter weekends were spent downhill skiing, many summer evenings were spent attending music concerts with fellow music lovers. Tom was an accomplished pianist.
In honor of his memory please contribute to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.