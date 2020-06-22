Moorman, Jr. (USAF, retired)
GENERAL THOMAS S. MOORMAN, JR. (USAF, RETIRED)
November 16, 1940 June 18, 2020
General Thomas S. Moorman, Jr. died June 18 at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. He was born at Walter Reed Medical Center on November 16, 1940 to Thomas S. Moorman and Miss Atha G. Moorman. Tom was a wonderful father and family man, and a friend to many who he mentored and guided through life's circumstances.
Tom began a distinguished 35-year Air Force career after graduating from Dartmouth College in 1962. His assignments included intelligence officer with the B-47 bombardment wing, the Director of the Office of Space Systems, Vice Commander of the 1st Space Wing, several staff positions at Air Force Space Command, and numerous operational and staff positions in space, aircraft reconnaissance and intelligence units. In 1987, Tom became Director of Space and Strategic Defense Initiative Programs. From 1990 to 1994, he served as vice commander and commander of Air Force Space Command. He retired from the Air Force in August 1994 after serving as Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force. He joined Booz Allen Hamilton in 1998 and served as senior executive advisor and partner until 2008.
After retirement Tom remained engaged with numerous boards and studies, including the congressionally directed Space Commission.
Tom is survived by his loving family, including wife of 54 years, Barbara; son, Thomas S. Moorman, III of Alexandria, Va.; son, John R. Moorman and daughter-in-law, Amy, and cherished granddaughter, Elizabeth Jane of Alexandria, Va. He is also survived by his brother Robert W. Moorman and sister-in-law Beth Moorman of Colorado Springs, Co. and his brother-in-law Serge Demchuk of Virginia Beach, Va.; as well as his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews across the country. Tom is predeceased by his sisters, Margaret M. Demchuck and Allyn M. Sullivan.
A celebration of life will be held [date, time, place]. A second service and internment/inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia will be held at a future date.
Tom's family gives thanks for the quality of care and comfort given to Tom at National Institutes of Health and Fort Belvoir Community hospital.
Donations in Tom's honor may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8009 Fort Hunt Road, Alexandria 22308-1207, and Air Force Aid Society (visit at https://afas.org/).
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.