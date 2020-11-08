1/1
Thomas William Northern
1927 - 2020
THOMAS WILLIAM NORTHERN
November 10, 1927 October 30, 2020
Thomas William Northern, 92, passed away on October 30, 020. He was a resident of Colorado Springs. He retired from the military in 1982 after serving 26 years, which included two tours in Korea and Vietnam. He was decorated with a bronze start with Valor and a Purple Heart. He was born to William Northern and Virginia (Young) Northern in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Tom was fond of fishing, traveling to different places, and collecting old money. He also enjoyed playing with antique toys. He was a member of Soldier's Memorial Chapel on Fort Carson for many years. He loved working in the church, he was a head usher, and was available to anyone that needed him.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Northern, whom he was married to for 50 years. He is survived by his son, Timothy Northern; daughter, Joyce (Northern) Smals; grandchildren, Jason Smals, Harrod Smals, and Jerel Smals; great grandchildren, Daniel Smals, Ashton Smals, Damien Smals, Cayleigh Smals, and Lydia Smals; and brothers George Riley and Charles Northern.
Tom had many beloved family and friends stretching from Colorado, Tennessee, and Virginia. The most important to Tom was his God and his family.
A Visitation will be held 1-2PM with a Funeral Service beginning at 2PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.




Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Shrine of Remembrance
NOV
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Shrine of Remembrance
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
