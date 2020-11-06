1/1
Thomas William Slade
1926 - 2020
November 25, 1926 October 28, 2020
Thomas William Slade, age 93, was born in Ironwood Michigan, a residence of Colorado Springs, Colorado for 73 years. He passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Thomas was the most loving, caring, kind person. He was known for his big beautiful smile. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Being with his wife Dorothy Slade, along with his grandkids and great-grandkids was the joy of his life. He also enjoyed fishing, yelling at the Broncos, and watching old Westerns. He was the most outstanding father, grandfather and great-grandfather anyone could have asked for. He was the most beloved husband to Dorothy M. Slade for an amazing 73 years. He is survived by his wife, 3 children, Thomas (Karen) Slade, Linda (Keith) Zeornes, Randy (Debi) Slade; 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one sister, Janis Snell. Due to current Covid-19 conditions and Thomas's wishes there will be no funeral. Family will have a private celebration of life. He will be greatly missed by all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020.
