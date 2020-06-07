IN LOVING MEMORY

TIM RIGGS

August 27,1963

June 8,2019

In loving Memory of a Special Brother, On the Anniversary of the Day You Went Away

Tim,since you passed away life hasn't been the same I would move heaven and earth to have you here with me again.

The time we spent together meant the world to me, I have many treasured memories as we grew up together, happily.

I'm so grateful for the years we had and the closeness that we shared Your thoughtfulness and loyalty and the way you always cared And though I'm full of sadness That you're no longer here, Your influence still guides me And I still feel you near.

What we shared will never die It lives within my heart, Bringing strength and comfort While we are apart.

You were a wonderful Twin Brother, I miss you no end You were more than just my family You were a kind and supportive friend.

This heartfelt message is for you, I miss you more than words can say the world lost someone precious on the day you went away.

Love you Tina







