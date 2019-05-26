Tim Schlis (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Mountain View Mortuary
2350 Montebello Square Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
80918
(719)-590-8922
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Springs Lighthouse
4777 N. Academy Blvd.
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Springs Lighthouse
4777 N. Academy Blvd.
Obituary
Schlis
TIM SCHLIS
September 26, 1956 May 22, 2019
Tim Schlis, age 62, went to join the Lord on May 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene (McCready) and James Schlis, and a sister Alma Brink. He is survived by his wife, Pegi, his children Chris (Becky), Stephanie, David and grandson, Dylan, and his brothers, Ron, Simeon, Tony, and Matt.
Tim joined the army from 1974 - 1977 attaining the rank of E4, earning expert rifleman. He worked in the security industry for several years before joining Creative Forecasting alongside his wife, and business partners Mary Anne and Rob Clagett.
Visitation will be from 11:30 - 1:00 on May 28, 2019, at Springs Lighthouse, 4777 N. Academy Blvd. It will be followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1:00 and a light reception will follow.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contribution in Tim's name can be made to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service through Springs Lighthouse.
Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019
