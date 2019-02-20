Churchill, Jr
TIMOTHY "TIM" D CHURCHILL, JR
February 22, 1926 February 16, 2019
Tim was a three war veteran, WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He proudly served in the Navy and the Army. Upon retiring from the Army he settled in Colorado Springs and opened Ivers' Mountain Greenery which was in business from 1972 till 1998. He is survived by his wife Helga of Cape Coral Florida and his daughter Patricia and her husband Phil both of Cape Coral Florida. He will be buried in the National Cemetery in Sarasota Florida.
Published in The Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019