Montoya-Kloepfel

Timothy is survived by his parents, one brother: Michael McClendon, and a host of other loving friends and family especially his school family from Kishami Academy.

December 20, 2007 June 23, 2020

TIMOTHY GREG MONTOYA-KLOEPFEL

Timothy Greg Montoya-Kloepfel went home to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020. He was born on December 20, 2007 to Elizabeth Montoya and Randy Kloepfel, in Colorado Springs.

He was preceded in death by his brother Donovan, his grandmother Karen Tapio, and his grandfather Don Kloepfel.

Tim loved skateboarding, arts and crafts, and standing up for causes that he believed in. Tim was a member of Anthem Youth Group and attended Springs Church faithfully until his passing. Tim was a bright light to those around him and touched everyone who crossed his path.

In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations be made to Kishami Academy 2011 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 in his honor.

Tim's Memorial Service will be held at the Springs Church 1515 Auto Mall Loop, Colorado Springs, CO, 80920, on July 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM.







