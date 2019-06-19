Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Lew Riggs. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Riggs

TIMOTHY LEW RIGGS

August 27, 1963 June 8, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved brother, Timothy Lew Riggs on June 8, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Colorado Springs on August 27, 1963 as a twin born to the late Lewis and Mildred Riggs. Tim graduated from Coronado High School in 1982, and went on to own his own business, Blackstone Test and Balance. Tim enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, boating, weight lifting, and his show winning hot rod a 1969 AMX. Tim was the most kind, strong, and loyal man. He will be deeply missed by all his family, friends, and his dog Pugsy. Tim is survived by his two sisters Rebecca (Robert) Baker, twin sister Tina (Mark) Korum, nephew Luke (Erica and Brinley)Korum, niece Katie Korum, girlfriend Karen Tounzen, and his beloved dog Pugsy. Funeral is Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00am at Swan Law, 501 North Cascade Ave Colorado Springs, Colorado. Private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colorado.







