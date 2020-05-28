Timothy M. Conrad
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conrad
TIMOTHY M. CONRAD
January 20, 1953 May 20, 2020
Tim Conrad of Colorado Springs died on May 20, 2020.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, he later lived in Oakland, California and Lake Forest, Illinois. He graduated from Lake Forest High School.
He pursued a career in engineering, developing both hardware and software. He began at Teradyne Applied Systems, designing automatic test equipment and high-speed laser trimmers. He left to co-found Chicago Laser Systems, where he was chief engineer, managing the development of test equipment and advanced laser trimmers, and high-speed parts-handling systems.
Because of his long-held passion for shooting sports, he moved to Colorado Springs in 1988 to work as a principal engineer at the US Olympic Training Center, where he developed improved training methods and performance metrics for athletes in a variety of sports. After the USOTC, he continued his engineering consulting work and remained involved in shooting sports, managing several competitive events.
Away from work, he enjoyed music, bicycling, and automobiles.
He is survived by his brother Jeff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved