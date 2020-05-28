Conrad

TIMOTHY M. CONRAD

January 20, 1953 May 20, 2020

Tim Conrad of Colorado Springs died on May 20, 2020.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, he later lived in Oakland, California and Lake Forest, Illinois. He graduated from Lake Forest High School.

He pursued a career in engineering, developing both hardware and software. He began at Teradyne Applied Systems, designing automatic test equipment and high-speed laser trimmers. He left to co-found Chicago Laser Systems, where he was chief engineer, managing the development of test equipment and advanced laser trimmers, and high-speed parts-handling systems.

Because of his long-held passion for shooting sports, he moved to Colorado Springs in 1988 to work as a principal engineer at the US Olympic Training Center, where he developed improved training methods and performance metrics for athletes in a variety of sports. After the USOTC, he continued his engineering consulting work and remained involved in shooting sports, managing several competitive events.

Away from work, he enjoyed music, bicycling, and automobiles.

He is survived by his brother Jeff.







