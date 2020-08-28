Evans
TIMOTHY MICHAEL EVANS
Feb 5, 1955 - Aug 21, 2020
Timothy Michael Evans, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Aug 21, 2020. He was born Feb 5, 1955 in Chicago, the son of William and Jeanne (Zinkann) Evans.
After graduating from Elk Grove High School, Tim married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Anne O'Shaughnessy. He began his career as a firefighter in Hoffman Estates, IL. Tim spent the next 22 years on the Schaumburg Fire Department, retiring as Deputy Fire Chief at the age of 41. He then answered the call into full-time ministry, moving from Illinois to Lakeland Church in Holland, Michigan. The next step of his journey brought him to Pasadena, California, where Tim & Anne were deans of The Call School of Ministry. They ultimately landed in Colorado Springs where they pursued their lifelong passion of co-leadership in marriage by creating Real Life Ministries. Countless individuals and couples were impacted by their teaching and writing.
Tim's greatest passions in life were his relationship with God, his marriage and his family.
He left behind his beloved bride, Anne, and four children Timothy Evans Jr. of Colorado Springs, Amy (Curt) DeBoer of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Colleen (John) Stickl of Flower Mound, Texas and Cate (Darren) Baze of Colorado Springs as well as grandchildren Joel, Grace & Jack DeBoer, Trey & Emma Stickl, and Jay Baze.
Tim is survived by siblings Kathy (Pat) Halloran, William (Dawn) Evans, Daniel (Jane) Evans, and Jay (Diane) Evans; siblings-in-law Patricia (Mike) McAleer, John (Caryl) O'Shaughnessy and Colleen Warszewik; and 31 nieces and nephews.
Tim was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend. It is hard to believe that someone so full of life is no longer with us. His loss is and will continue to be felt deeply by so many.
A private family service will be followed by a celebration of life at a later date due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Real Life Ministries at www.timplusanne.com
. Memorial website: https://tinyurl.com/y53zgu35