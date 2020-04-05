Enright
TIMOTHY RICHARD ENRIGHT
February 3, 1925 March 3, 2020
Resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado. On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Timothy Richard "Dick" Enright, loving husband and father of six children, entered in to eternal rest at the age of 95.
Dick was born on February 3, 1925 in Mount Vernon, N.Y. to Timothy and Elizabeth Enright. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a Mechanical Engineer throughout his career.
Dick is survived by his wife, Jean (nee Schloemer) Enright; his six children: Richard, Madelyn, Mary Lee, Elizabeth, Ann Marie, and Barbara; his step son, Glen Schloemer; 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; and pre-deceased by one brother and one grandchild.
A funeral service will be held in June at St. Joseph Catholic Church(1830 S. Corona Ave.) with burial following at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020