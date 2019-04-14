Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Walter Baker. View Sign

Baker

TIMOTHY WALTER BAKER

August 30, 1957 October 13, 2018

Tim grew up in Colorado Springs. He attended Audubon Elementary, Horace Mann Junior High and graduated from Wasson in 1975.

After attending college he joined the military. His military career took him throughout the United States and overseas.

He was an avid golfer.

Tim is survived by his son Benjamin Baker of Falls Church, VA, 2 granddaughters , his ex-wife Gudrun Baker and his sister Laurie Loewen.

Rest in Peace, Tim.





