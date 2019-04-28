Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 3 photos Service Information Vigil 7:00 PM SUMMIT MEDICAL CLINIC Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Patty Jewett Clubhouse 900 E. Espanola St. Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Knauf

A true reflection of who Todd was is how a patient described him; Todd was not only a skilled and dedicated professional, he was a compassionate man who truly cared for the physical, mental and emotional well being of his patients. He treated his patients like a friend, not an ailment. His wonderfully unique personality, and sense of humor will be truly missed.

March 30, 1954 April 14,2019

TODD R. KNAUF

Todd R. Knauf, 65, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on April 14, 2019.

He was born on March 30, 1954 to Ardis and Dr. Robert Knauf, in Milwaukee, WI. Todd received his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry in 1976. He went on to continue advanced studies in Biomedical Science, in which he earned multiple Master degrees, including one in Physician Assistant Studies. He was a practicing Physician Assistant at The Summit Medical Center since 2002.

He is preceded in death by his parent's, Ardis and Dr. Robert Knauf, and brother, Daniel Knauf. He is survived by his beloved cats; Ebony, Fritz and Giorgio, brothers; Peter Knauf, and Andrew (Sandra) Knauf, sisters; Nancy (Frank Ross)Knauf, Julie (Richard) Hart, Shirley Knauf Huckle, and Amy Bewley, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 5 at 1:00 at Patty Jewett Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., Colorado Springs, CO.





KnaufA true reflection of who Todd was is how a patient described him; Todd was not only a skilled and dedicated professional, he was a compassionate man who truly cared for the physical, mental and emotional well being of his patients. He treated his patients like a friend, not an ailment. His wonderfully unique personality, and sense of humor will be truly missed.March 30, 1954 April 14,2019TODD R. KNAUFTodd R. Knauf, 65, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on April 14, 2019.He was born on March 30, 1954 to Ardis and Dr. Robert Knauf, in Milwaukee, WI. Todd received his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry in 1976. He went on to continue advanced studies in Biomedical Science, in which he earned multiple Master degrees, including one in Physician Assistant Studies. He was a practicing Physician Assistant at The Summit Medical Center since 2002.He is preceded in death by his parent's, Ardis and Dr. Robert Knauf, and brother, Daniel Knauf. He is survived by his beloved cats; Ebony, Fritz and Giorgio, brothers; Peter Knauf, and Andrew (Sandra) Knauf, sisters; Nancy (Frank Ross)Knauf, Julie (Richard) Hart, Shirley Knauf Huckle, and Amy Bewley, along with numerous nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held on May 5 at 1:00 at Patty Jewett Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., Colorado Springs, CO. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close