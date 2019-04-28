Knauf
A true reflection of who Todd was is how a patient described him; Todd was not only a skilled and dedicated professional, he was a compassionate man who truly cared for the physical, mental and emotional well being of his patients. He treated his patients like a friend, not an ailment. His wonderfully unique personality, and sense of humor will be truly missed.
March 30, 1954 April 14,2019
TODD R. KNAUF
Todd R. Knauf, 65, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on April 14, 2019.
He was born on March 30, 1954 to Ardis and Dr. Robert Knauf, in Milwaukee, WI. Todd received his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry in 1976. He went on to continue advanced studies in Biomedical Science, in which he earned multiple Master degrees, including one in Physician Assistant Studies. He was a practicing Physician Assistant at The Summit Medical Center since 2002.
He is preceded in death by his parent's, Ardis and Dr. Robert Knauf, and brother, Daniel Knauf. He is survived by his beloved cats; Ebony, Fritz and Giorgio, brothers; Peter Knauf, and Andrew (Sandra) Knauf, sisters; Nancy (Frank Ross)Knauf, Julie (Richard) Hart, Shirley Knauf Huckle, and Amy Bewley, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 5 at 1:00 at Patty Jewett Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., Colorado Springs, CO.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019