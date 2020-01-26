McCartney
TOMMY MCCARTNEY
July 13, 1942
January 15, 2020
Tommy was born in Greene Co., Arkansas, July 13, 1942. He was preceded in passing by parents Chester Franklin and Dorothy Imogene (Reddick) McCartney. He is survived by wife of 55 years, Janice (Divine) McCartney; daughter, Rebecca and husband Mark Bartlett; son, Darren McCartney and grandchildren: Grayson, Erin, Ian and Sallye; siblings are Garry and wife Karen McCartney, Ronnie and wife Etta McCartney and Kathy and husband Jerry Mertz, all of St. Peters, MO.
Tommy arrived in Colorado Springs in 1962, falling in love with his favorite carhop, Jan, and the colorful Colorado Rocky Mountains. He spent the remainder of his life being the consummate outdoorsman and most proud husband, father and grandfather.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Feb 8, 2020 at Mountain View Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donate.lovetotherescue.org or mail to 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020