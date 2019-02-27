Provin
TONI A. PROVIN
November 21, 1947 February 25, 2019
Toni A. Provin, 71, passed away February 25, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Colorado Springs, CO.
Toni was born on November 21, 1947 to Anthony Moschetti and Viola Kopacz. She was a cosmetologist and active in AA. She loved cooking and shopping. Toni loved people, but most of all she loved her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Deirdre Benjuman; son, Randy Riley; mother, Viola Kopacz; brother, Randy Moschetti (Janice); and granddaughter, Morgan Elkins. Toni was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Moschetti.
A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. with the funeral to follow on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Inurnment will be at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Garden of Faith.
Online Condolences:
ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019