TONY MARTIN SCHERB

November 21, 1961 September 12, 2019

Tony Martin Scherb went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on September 12, 2019. He was born in Teaneck, New Jersey to Joseph and Gwen Scherb. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, as well as his doting daughters, Erin (Derek), Kristin (Alan), and Alyssa. He will also be proudly remembered by his mother, Gwen, and his siblings, Steven, Karen (Mark), and Darren (Sherri). He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Scherb.

Tony will be remembered for his sense of humor, his desire to help others, and his unceasing faith. It brought him great joy to spend time with people and make them laugh. He truly never met a stranger.

Tony faithfully served the community with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for 30 years. He performed his job as he lived his life, with integrity.

A service of remembrance will be held at Village 7 Presbyterian Church on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Springs Rescue Mission or





