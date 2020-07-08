Torgerson

TOSHI TORGERSON

March 28, 1930 July 3, 2020

Toshi Torgerson, a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, 90, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Greater Baltimore Medical Center (Gilchrist Hospice Inpatient Center), Towson, MD. She was born March 28, 1930 in Tokyo Japan to Yonosuke and Shisu Tateishi.

She married Arnold H. Torgerson (Homen, ND) on April 26, 1957. They met and fell in love while Arnold was serving in the Air Force in Japan. Arnold retired in 1973 as CMSGT after 31 years of service, they lived most of their lives together in Colorado Springs, CO. Following his retirement, Arnold worked at Mountain Bell for nine years. He passed away in 2002 and Toshi continued to live in Colorado Springs until Dec 2019 when she moved to Maryland to be closer to family and lived at Arbor Terrace Fulton assisted living facility. Toshi unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 in June.

She is survived by two nieces, Linda Thorstenson (Buzz), Selby, SD; Sharon Sondeland, (Gordon), Langdon, ND; one nephew Alfred Padden (Diane), Clarksville, MD; and several grand nieces & nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial Contributions be made to your local Hospice Center or Covid-19 Support Fund.







