Tove Ellinor Palmer
1941 - 2020
Palmer
TOVE ELLINOR PALMER
March 25, 1941 October 27, 2020
Tove, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to meet her Savior, Jesus Christ on October 27th after a five-year battle with cancer.
She was born Tove Ellinor Havne, March 25, 1941 in Oslo, Norway to Rolf and Olga (Jansrud) Havne.
As a young girl, Tove loved art and fashion. She was a clothing model prior to attending beauty school to become a beautician.
She married Henning Carlson and together they had a son, Terje. She later married Paul Turner and together they had two sons, Clifford and Ian.
Tove loved to travel and was able to visit many different countries. In 2002, she permanently moved back to the United States to live with her son Terje and family. Tove was able to travel back to Norway every year to visit relatives until she was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.
Tove is survived by two sons: Terje Turner (wife Kathy) and Ian Turner (wife Chommalee); four grandchildren: Erik (wife Savanna), Kiersten (fiance Devon), Mali, and Elinor; and one great-grandchild, Brody.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rolf and Olga Havne; her sister Betty Lhren; and her son, Clifford Turner.
A Funeral Service will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. Please contact the family for details.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to, Pikes Peak Hospice 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906.




Published in The Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
1830 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 475-8303
