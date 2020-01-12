Sawinski
TRACIE LEE SAWINSKI
Feb. 23, 1983 - Jan. 5, 2020
Tracie Lee Sawinski, 36, of Colorado Springs passed away on Jan 5, 2020. She was born at Madigan Army Medical Center Tacoma, WA on Feb 23, 1983. Tracie moved to Colorado Springs with her family in 1993 where she attended Coronado High School. Tracie had a long time career as Office Manager with State Farm Insurance. She was married to Shane Sawinski in Jun 2007 and had three beautiful children. She was a wonderful mother, daughter and wife. She is survived by her husband Shane, children Kayla, Andrew and Michael, mother Julie Sessler, father Robert Burkenbine (Step-Mom Shirley), half siblings Andy Gochenour, and Galene Magnuson, and nephew Kai Holdridge. Funeral service will be at Swan Law Funeral Home, 501 N Cascade Ave on Wednesday Jan. 15, 1030 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.afsp.org (American Foundation Suicide Prevention)
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020