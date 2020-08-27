Rouse

TRACY ALAN ROUSE

August 27, 1965 July 27, 2020

Tracy Alan Rouse, beloved husband, father, papa, son, brother and friend passed away July 27, 2020 on his mountain property in Roanoke, Virginia.

Tracy was born at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas on August 27, 1965. He moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1968 and graduated from Mitchell High School in 1983. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on October 20, 1983 as a Security Force. Tracy completed his Bachelor of Applied Science in Criminal Justice/Police Science in 1993 with Magna Cum Laude honors from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He then went onto complete his Master's Degree in Public Administration and Social Service Professions from the University of Oklahoma in 1994. Tracy then commissioned in the Air Force on August 11, 1995 as a Space and Missiles Operations Officer. Throughout his military career he served at various assignments across the world, to include Wyoming, Germany, Nebraska, California, Montana and Colorado. Tracy retired from the United States Air Force on August 31, 2005. He then went on to hold several positions within the DoD contracting world for companies like Harris Corporation, ITT Systems, General Dynamics Information Technology (formerly CSRA), and Vectrus.

Tracy loved watching football, working outside on his mountain, sharing his faith in God, motorcycles, traveling, but mostly he loved his family. Tracy was appropriately nicknamed "Big Daddy" for his faith, his grace and being fiercely loyal to his family and friends.

Tracy is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen; and his two children that he was most proud of, Nikolaus and his wife, Gabrielle, and Kyra and her husband, Joseph; along with three grandchildren, James Tyler (6), Elena Jean (3), and Anna Grace (Oct 2020); father, James Rouse of Roanoke, VA; mother, Carolyn Wooge of Colorado Springs, CO; and sister, Tammy Ashmole and her husband Arthur of Colorado Springs, CO; and many other family and friends he loved unconditionally.

His presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Tracy, celebrate the good memories you have of him. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.







