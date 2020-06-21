Saine
TREASA LYNN SAINE
September 1st, 1965 June 9th, 2020
Treasa Lynn Saine was born September 1st, 1965 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She grew up and spent her life here in Colorado Springs graduating from Harrison High School in 1984. She spent some time as a waitress, worked at World Bazzaar in the Citadel Mall, and indulged her love of fashion and design by working at Dillard's. Treasa was a very talented artist, aspiring fashion designer and skilled in all forms of needle work. Her laugh (giggle) was contagious. Her smile would light up a room. She was loved by all who knew her. Treasa, loved, and was loved. She was set free and went to be with the Lord June 9th, 2020. She is survived by her father and mother, Dean and Reta Saine. Her older brother Larry (and Paula) Saine, her younger sister Paula (and Paul) Ryan, and her youngest brother Curtis (and Anna) Saine. As well as many friends, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and extended family. A memorial service is being held at Foothills Missionary Church, 2500 Busch Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80904 at 11 a.m. Saturday the 27th of June 2020. In lieu of flowers family is requesting donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org).
TREASA LYNN SAINE
September 1st, 1965 June 9th, 2020
Treasa Lynn Saine was born September 1st, 1965 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She grew up and spent her life here in Colorado Springs graduating from Harrison High School in 1984. She spent some time as a waitress, worked at World Bazzaar in the Citadel Mall, and indulged her love of fashion and design by working at Dillard's. Treasa was a very talented artist, aspiring fashion designer and skilled in all forms of needle work. Her laugh (giggle) was contagious. Her smile would light up a room. She was loved by all who knew her. Treasa, loved, and was loved. She was set free and went to be with the Lord June 9th, 2020. She is survived by her father and mother, Dean and Reta Saine. Her older brother Larry (and Paula) Saine, her younger sister Paula (and Paul) Ryan, and her youngest brother Curtis (and Anna) Saine. As well as many friends, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and extended family. A memorial service is being held at Foothills Missionary Church, 2500 Busch Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80904 at 11 a.m. Saturday the 27th of June 2020. In lieu of flowers family is requesting donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.