TWILA JEAN FRANK
September 21, 1948
February 13, 2020
Twila Jean Frank was born in Goodland, Kansas on September 21, 1948 and died in Colorado Springs, Colorado on February 13, 2020. She grew up on the family farm near Goodland and moved with her parents and two bothers to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1964. She always found it interesting that she attended three different high schools and got straight A's all the way through. She attended Goodland High School (Goodland, Kansas) and Palmer and Mitchell High Schools (Colorado Springs, Colorado). She received her AA degree at Central Pilgrim College (now Oklahoma Wesleyan University) in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Twila then attended Wesley School of Nursing in Wichita, Kansas where she received her degree/certification in nursing.
Twila enjoyed a career of nursing. She practiced nursing as the school nurse of OWU, in Bartlesville, and was employed for a number of years at Jane Phillips Memorial Hospital in Bartlesville. She later spent several years as a nurse in Phoenix, Arizona, before moving back to Colorado Springs to be near her folks. She also served as the parish nurse in her local church in Colorado Springs, Colorado for a short time. Twila enjoyed traveling and doting on her niece and nephews.
Twila is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Loyd Frank and sister-in-law, Ethel Springer Frank. She is survived by her mother, Mary Ellen Conway Frank; Two brothers: Raymond Frank Jr & wife Lorna of Syracuse, KS; Garry Frank & wife Laurie of Prescott, AZ; One niece: Christy Barker, and three nephews: Lowell Frank, Stephen Remington, and Tyler Remington.
A memorial service will be held at Eastborough Church of the Nazarene, 4123 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, Colorado at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020