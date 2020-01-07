Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ursula Barta. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Barta

Ursula lived a full life. She loved raising her four children with Frank, while working over 20 years at the Old Broadmoor, when they still hosted the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.

July 28, 1925

January 2, 2020

URSULA BARTA

Ursula Barta, age 94, passed away quietly at Pikes Peak Hospice on January 2, 2020. An only child, Ursula was born in Mulheim-Ruhr, Saarn, Germany on July 28, 1925, to Frederich and Bernadina Rosenthal. Her father was a musician, and Ursula, a musical prodigy, was taught early in life to play the piano and accordion. A devoted Catholic, she played the organ at church and volunteered her music abilities whenever and wherever possible. Her childhood friend Annaliese described Ursula as an unrelenting optimist and "the life at every gathering". Ursula became an accomplished pianist, studying music at the prestigious Volkerwang Schule in Essen-Werden Conservatory of Art and Design. Her studies ended when the Conservatory was destroyed by American bombers in WWII. After the war, Ursula worked for several years as a member of the Truppen Betreuung (Troop Entertainment) for the USO, and it was there that she met her future husband, Frank Barta. She also performed for the judges who presided at the Nuremberg Trials.

Ursula became a military wife, and she and Frank left Germany and moved to Colorado Springs in 1950, where she would spend most of the next 70 years. She became the loving mother to four children (Rosemarie, Veronica, Raymond and Diana), and although she flourished, she was homesick for her homeland.

For 15 years, Ursula lovingly cared for Frank after his stroke. Following Frank's death, Ursula moved to Arizona where she enjoyed sunshine, freedom, and visits from family. As her health declined, her heart returned to Colorado Springs to spend her last years visiting her children and traveling, especially to Hawaii. Her remarkable legacy is the example she set as an authentic, generous, caring and committed woman. She is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

For Christians, death is not the end, it is the beginning. And so, the tears we shed are not for our mother, but for ourselves. We thank God for His comfort granted through Our Lord Jesus Christ. John 14:1-4.

A memorial service will be held at the Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs at 10am on 9 January. Flowers can be sent to the Shrine at 1730 E. Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Burial will be at Fort Logan Cemetery, Pavilion A, at 2pm on 13 January.







BartaUrsula lived a full life. She loved raising her four children with Frank, while working over 20 years at the Old Broadmoor, when they still hosted the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.July 28, 1925January 2, 2020URSULA BARTAUrsula Barta, age 94, passed away quietly at Pikes Peak Hospice on January 2, 2020. An only child, Ursula was born in Mulheim-Ruhr, Saarn, Germany on July 28, 1925, to Frederich and Bernadina Rosenthal. Her father was a musician, and Ursula, a musical prodigy, was taught early in life to play the piano and accordion. A devoted Catholic, she played the organ at church and volunteered her music abilities whenever and wherever possible. Her childhood friend Annaliese described Ursula as an unrelenting optimist and "the life at every gathering". Ursula became an accomplished pianist, studying music at the prestigious Volkerwang Schule in Essen-Werden Conservatory of Art and Design. Her studies ended when the Conservatory was destroyed by American bombers in WWII. After the war, Ursula worked for several years as a member of the Truppen Betreuung (Troop Entertainment) for the USO, and it was there that she met her future husband, Frank Barta. She also performed for the judges who presided at the Nuremberg Trials.Ursula became a military wife, and she and Frank left Germany and moved to Colorado Springs in 1950, where she would spend most of the next 70 years. She became the loving mother to four children (Rosemarie, Veronica, Raymond and Diana), and although she flourished, she was homesick for her homeland.For 15 years, Ursula lovingly cared for Frank after his stroke. Following Frank's death, Ursula moved to Arizona where she enjoyed sunshine, freedom, and visits from family. As her health declined, her heart returned to Colorado Springs to spend her last years visiting her children and traveling, especially to Hawaii. Her remarkable legacy is the example she set as an authentic, generous, caring and committed woman. She is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.For Christians, death is not the end, it is the beginning. And so, the tears we shed are not for our mother, but for ourselves. We thank God for His comfort granted through Our Lord Jesus Christ. John 14:1-4.A memorial service will be held at the Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs at 10am on 9 January. Flowers can be sent to the Shrine at 1730 E. Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Burial will be at Fort Logan Cemetery, Pavilion A, at 2pm on 13 January. Published in The Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close