URSULA (MEVITA) SMULLEN
March 17, 1956 January 9, 2020
Ursula Mevita Smullen was born on March 17, 1956, to the union of Gunter Franz Hellwig and Ellen Melita Meidinger and passed away on January 9, 2020.
Ursula enjoyed reading, taking walks, knitting, playing with her dog, and cooking. She was a Bail Bondsman for 25 years in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Hakim Hellwig; and her father, Gunter Hellwig.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Warney Ray Smith; two sons, Nikita and Nicholas Smullen.
A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Angelus Chapel Funeral Home, 1104 S. Circle Dr., Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80910. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020