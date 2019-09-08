Edge, U.S. Army, (Ret.)
SSG ROBERT LOUIS EDGE
U.S. ARMY, (RET.)
July 8, 1939
September 1, 2019
Robert L. Edge of Colorado Springs passed on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was 80 years young from Pasadena, California.
A devoted husband to Christeena Briley since 1966. Loving father of Robert Jr, Mejeal, Terry, Romie, Torren; eleven grand-kids; and two great-grand-kids.
Robert, a retired veteran, dedicated 25 years in the Army. He was awarded the Bronze Star among many other military achievements.
"Bubba", as many knew him, a Distribution Clerk for 18 years with the United States Postal Service. He was a loving soul, with a unique gift to bring laughter to all he encountered. You'll never be forgotten.
Visitation, 9:00AM, Funeral Service, 10:00AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, New Life Church-World Prayer Center, 11025 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921.
Contributions in Robert L. Edge's memory may be made to Dream Centers Mary's Home, 3650 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910 or dreamcenters.com/donate/
Published in The Gazette from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019